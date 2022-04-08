Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Cameron McAdoo Sustains Shoulder Injury, Out for St. Louis

April 8, 2022 10:25pm | by:
Cameron McAdoo Sustains Shoulder Injury, Out for St. Louis

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo will miss tomorrow's St. Louis Supercross and potentially more after sustaining a shoulder injury from a crash in press day action earlier today. The Iowa native had been sitting second in 250SX East points, just 11 points behind Jett Lawrence, as the title fight moved into its latter stages. With McAdoo missing action tomorrow night, his title chances are likely over.

Here's what McAdoo had to say this evening.

The extent of the shoulder injury is unknown at this time but our own Jason Weigandt witnessed McAdoo walking off after the crash and said that there appeared to be either his collarbone or something similar sticking up within his jersey. McAdoo was visibly upset as well which is usually a sign of a rider who knows it's more than a small injury.

For now, McAdoo will miss tomorrow night's action and has just eight days until the East-West Showdown is set to commence in Atlanta, Georgia. Read below to see what the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team had to say about McAdoo's injury.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now