Cameron McAdoo Sustains Shoulder Injury, Out for St. Louis

The extent of the shoulder injury is unknown at this time but our own Jason Weigandt witnessed McAdoo walking off after the crash and said that there appeared to be either his collarbone or something similar sticking up within his jersey. McAdoo was visibly upset as well which is usually a sign of a rider who knows it's more than a small injury.

For now, McAdoo will miss tomorrow night's action and has just eight days until the East-West Showdown is set to commence in Atlanta, Georgia. Read below to see what the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team had to say about McAdoo's injury.