Main image is from the 2020 St. Louis Supercross

After a much-needed weekend off, the series returns to St. Louis for round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. St. Louis also marks a return to the East Coast 250SX series after Seattle’s West Coast swing. All of these championships are getting a bit stretched but things can change quickly. One loose weekend (think Arlington) could shake things up and change everything we think we know. I don’t expect that, but I also didn’t expect Jett to crash nearly every time he touched the Texas dirt. Point being, don’t let these title chases lull you to sleep because just when we think we can predict the future, fate shows us how silly we can be. Let’s check out the St. Louis track, mmkay?

Dirty Little Secrets

St. Louis’ layout has some creativity to it. The start is in the middle of the track in contrast to normally being on an outside lane. By default, that creates a shorter start but not to an extreme, anyway. The first corner is a long, left 180-degree turn and immediately into a rhythm section along the sideline. There is a pretty straight forward option but it’s not for the timid. Riders will want to triple onto a tabletop coming out of that first corner, step off the tabletop before tripling onto another tabletop and off into the next corner. I think there is a small chance that riders will be able to triple on and then triple off of that first set of jumps. That would potentially set up a quad into the next corner. If you wanna go big, that’s the line. A 3-3-4 would be a full second quicker than any other line.