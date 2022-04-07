"My life is not rough!" is the main thing Adam Cianciarulo wants people to take away from this podcast. Yes, he's out injured again, and his ACL recovery might cost him all of 2022, but he's well aware that being a professional dirt bike racer is still amazing, and he's not in a dark place. The injuries used to weigh on him like that, though. It used to make him feel bitter toward the sport. He has now learned not to define himself by his results. Don't worry, he still wants to win, though. Jason Weigandt learns a lot about perspective in this interview with Adam. You can learn too.

