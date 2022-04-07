Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Adam Cianciarulo is Not Down in the Dumps

April 7, 2022 9:25am

April 7, 2022 9:25am
by:

"My life is not rough!" is the main thing Adam Cianciarulo wants people to take away from this podcast. Yes, he's out injured again, and his ACL recovery might cost him all of 2022, but he's well aware that being a professional dirt bike racer is still amazing, and he's not in a dark place. The injuries used to weigh on him like that, though. It used to make him feel bitter toward the sport. He has now learned not to define himself by his results. Don't worry, he still wants to win, though. Jason Weigandt learns a lot about perspective in this interview with Adam. You can learn too.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and OnTrack School.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the video player below.

