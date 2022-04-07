KTM has announced defending 450SX Champion Cooper Webb will be sidelined for this weekend’s 13th round St. Louis Supercross. The team has cited a practice crash this week as the reason he's out, however Webb has taken some hits at the races lately, was all.

Webb recorded four podium finishes in the first 12 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and had yet to win through the first three-fourths of the season.

The tough times started when Webb and Sexton collided mid-air at the Detroit Supercross (round 10) mid-way through March and Webb rode several laps standing up while only holding onto the handlebars with his right hand. He was eventually told to pull off by an AMA official. He posted on Instagram several days later: