Well, that answered that question! I was wondering who would move into that fourth spot, and now you have four. Cooper Webb is back? Whole program? I didn’t know this.

Yeah, and that’s one thing, it’s not like when a guy leaves here or comes back, we’re going to put out a press release. The big thing for me is, everybody knows I work for the KTM Group, which is KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas. I’m always trying to help that group, and the dynamic for me is that I maintain four guys. The good thing with the group is when Cooper left for a period, they didn’t force me to fill in that fourth spot. That was good because if I had filled that spot, that wouldn’t have offered an opportunity for a guy to regroup. Yeah, he’s back in and he’s dived straight in. Unfortunately, he took a crash in Detroit and he’s still nursing some battle wounds. But we’re back on track and building, and he’s still got that fight that everybody knows.

Look when anyone breaks up with anyone, a job, a girlfriend, whatever it is, it’s tough. Davey Coombs likes to say, “All things end badly, that’s why they end.” So, did you and Cooper have to mend some fences here?

He’s always been respectful. We had a good three years together so unless there’s a complete blow up…and in all my years where guys have moved on, I don’t think there’s ever been a complete blow up. There’s more just been a decision made to how they feel at that time. Now, that could change. I know the program is tough, it’s by no means easy and there’s a lot of accountably and it isn’t for everyone. I think riders get to a point where they’re trying to figure out, “How can I do enough to win but without such a heavy schedule?” And who doesn’t think about that? I don’t feel like that’s an unknown, or a bad scenario. I think Coop looked for little avenues he could possibly change up that might helped him in areas, but obviously it doesn’t work out that good. Now he’s come back to sort of regroup and figure out okay, I’ve been down that road and I’m back. There was no bad blood so that avenue is completely open.

So, he’s not just back riding at your track. It’s the full program?

Yes, and that’s one thing I learned last year. You’re either all in or all out. I can’t do a halfway or hybrid thing. We did try a little bit of that but for me it doesn’t work. For one thing, if something doesn’t go right, how can I be fully accountable if I’m not making them accountable in all areas?

This works in cycles. So, you had success with Carmichael, and everyone talked about how serious they were and how hard they worked. This went on through Villopoto and everyone else. Everyone knew the more disciplined you are the better you do. Now it’s tilted the other way, everyone is talking about the teams needing to give more freedom with the motorcycle like Tomac, and everyone is saying the riders need to have more freedom and more fun. The word freedom keeps getting used. Still work but have some freedom. Now you’ve always maintained that doing the same thing at the same place over and over. There’s a reason why freedom—even if it’s still training, even if it’s still working—doesn’t jive for your program.

Yes, and maybe it depends on the athlete. Maybe some guys can do both but I’m not willing to take that chance, and I haven’t seen guys at this level run a loose program, so to say, and still be crushing it at the top level. I haven’t seen that in 22 years. I do believe programs evolve, teams evolve, motorcycles evolve. At one point, all the heavy-hitter riders owned their own facility. Now they don’t, so it’s changed, and I think that’s good. But I still think…look, I’ve never met anyone who has done less and gotten better results. You can’t get there.