Racer X Films: Michelin Starcross 6 Motocross Tire Testing

April 5, 2022 3:30pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer is joined by Michelin's Randy Richardson as they discuss the all new Michelin Starcross 6 motocross tire. Keefer, his son Aden, and several other riders were invited out to Perris Raceway early this week to test the new tires out as the Starcross 6 comes in many different options similar to the previous generation Starcross 5. Keefer then pulls in Vital MX Content Director Michael Lindsay to talk about sidewall rigidity, traction through each zone of the corner, and many other aspects of the Starcross 6 tires.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

  • AL5_4339 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4351 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4377 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4387 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4405 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4419 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4441 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4471 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4492 Spencer Owens

Michelin Starcross 6 Tire Testing in action

  • AL5_4527 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4543 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4592 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4684 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4724 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4781 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4784 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4785 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4837 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4846 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4854 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4862 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4878 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4922 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4932 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4948 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_4990 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5070 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5094 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5111 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5112 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5129 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5178 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5199 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5296 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5308 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5386 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5519 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5569 Spencer Owens
  • AL5_5631 Spencer Owens

