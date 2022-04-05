Kris Keefer is joined by Michelin's Randy Richardson as they discuss the all new Michelin Starcross 6 motocross tire. Keefer, his son Aden, and several other riders were invited out to Perris Raceway early this week to test the new tires out as the Starcross 6 comes in many different options similar to the previous generation Starcross 5. Keefer then pulls in Vital MX Content Director Michael Lindsay to talk about sidewall rigidity, traction through each zone of the corner, and many other aspects of the Starcross 6 tires.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby