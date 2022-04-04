Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Wake-Up Call

April 4, 2022 9:30am
by:

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 4 (of 20) — MXGP of Portugal — Agueda, Portugal

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MX2

April 3, 2022
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 2 KTM
2Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark2 - 4 Kawasaki
3Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium9 - 1 Yamaha
4Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 6 Husqvarna
5Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway8 - 3 Kawasaki
6Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy5 - 7 GasGas
7Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France7 - 8 Yamaha
8Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy12 - 5 GasGas
9Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom4 - 14 KTM
10Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France6 - 13 Honda
Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle KTM Images/Ray Archer

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MXGP

April 3, 2022
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - 2 GasGas
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 1 Honda
3Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands2 - 4 Husqvarna
4Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands4 - 3 Yamaha
5Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia7 - 5 Husqvarna
6Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 7 Yamaha
7Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa8 - 6 Yamaha
8Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain6 - 9 Honda
9Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy10 - 8 GasGas
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium9 - 10 Beta
Jorge Prado and the GasGas team.
Jorge Prado and the GasGas team. GasGas Images

EMX250

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - EMX250

April 3, 2022
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 Yamaha
2Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium Belgium3 - 3 Husqvarna
3Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway5 - 2 Fantic
4Marcel Stauffer Marcel Stauffer 4 - 4 KTM
5Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain6 - 6 KTM
6Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa South Africa2 - 14 KTM
7Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Spain7 - 7 GasGas
8Meico Vettik Meico Vettik Estonia Estonia10 - 5 KTM
9Maximilian Spies Maximilian Spies Germany Germany8 - 9 KTM
10David Braceras David Braceras Spain Spain9 - 12 KTM
WMX

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - WMX

April 3, 2022
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Lynn Valk Lynn Valk Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 Yamaha
2Nancy Van De Ven Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands Netherlands2 - 2 Yamaha
3Larissa Papenmeier Larissa Papenmeier Germany Germany3 - 4 Yamaha
4Shana Van Der Vlist Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands Netherlands6 - 3 KTM
5Amandine Verstappen Amandine Verstappen Belgium Belgium7 - 6 Kawasaki
6Malou Jakobsen Malou Jakobsen Denmark Denmark9 - 7 KTM
7Tahlia Jade O'Hare Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia Australia12 - 5 Honda
8Giorgia Blasigh Giorgia Blasigh Italy Italy10 - 8 Yamaha
9Anne Borchers Anne Borchers Germany Germany11 - 12 Fantic
10Sara Andersen Sara Andersen Denmark Denmark4 - 20 KTM
Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium174
2Tom Vialle France158
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark132
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany130
5Andrea Adamo Italy115
6Kay De Wolf Netherlands113
7Kevin Horgmo Norway111
8Mattia Guadagnini Italy106
9Stephen Rubini France92
10Conrad Mewse United Kingdom90
MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia186
2Jorge Prado Spain165
3Maxime Renaux France144
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland124
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands109
6Ruben Fernandez Spain101
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium99
8Brian Bogers Netherlands97
9Alberto Forato Italy82
10Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark73
EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Rick Elzinga Netherlands93
2Cornelius Toendel Norway77
3Oriol Oliver Spain62
4Meico Vettik Estonia60
5Camden McLellan South Africa57
6Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia51
7Haakon Osterhagen Norway47
8Marcel Stauffer 44
9David Braceras Spain43
10Lucas Coenen Belgium40
WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Lynn Valk Netherlands97
2Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands91
3Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands68
4Amandine Verstappen Belgium63
5Larissa Papenmeier Germany63
6Martine Hughes Norway52
7Malou Jakobsen Denmark49
8Sara Andersen Denmark45
9Giorgia Blasigh Italy45
10Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia42
US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 4 (of 8) — Olde Mill Farm Sprint Enduro — Olde Mill Farm — Charlette Hall, Maryland

Overall Results

  1. Josh Toth (KTM)
  2. Layne Michael (Yamaha)
  3. Cody Barnes (Honda)
  4. Liam Draper (KTM)
  5. Thorn Devlin (Husqvarna)
  6. Gus Riordan (KTM)
  7. Cole Forbes (KTM)
  8. Gavin Simon (Husqvarna)
  9. Neil Enman (GasGas)
  10. RJ Cook (GasGas)

Pro Standings

Monster energy ama supercross

Through Round 12 (of 17)

Championship Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States114
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States87
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil81
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States78
7Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States68
8Stilez Robertson
Bakersfield, CA United States67
9Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States58
10Jace Owen Mattoon, IL United States55
250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States171
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia145
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States141
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States117
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan106
6Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States94
7Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States93
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States90
9Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States83
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States79
450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States281
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States227
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States222
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States221
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States208
6Marvin Musquin La Reole France206
7Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States183
8Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom151
9Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France141
10Ken Roczen
Mattstedt Germany133
grand national cross country (gncc) series

Through Round 4 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States120
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States82
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States70
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States64
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia56
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States54
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States48
8Ruy Barbosa Chile42
9Josep Garcia Spain37
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States32
XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States97
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia96
3Ruy Barbosa Chile74
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States61
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States58
6Benjamin Herrera Chile57
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States54
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States51
9Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States44
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States41
XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States105
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States82
3Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States81
4Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States64
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States62
6Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States60
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States59
8Shawn Myers Jr Rimersburgh, PA United States45
9Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States43
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States41
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia97
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States97
3Rachael Archer New Zealand96
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada72
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States63
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States52
7Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States46
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States43
9Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States43
10Eden Netelkos Sudbury, VT United States41
Penrite ProMX Championship (Australia)

Through Round 1 (of 8)

MX1

MX2

MX3

progressive American Flat Track

Through Round 2 (of 17) 

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1 (of 10)

Overall Results

  1. Steward Baylor | Yamaha
  2. Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
  3. Josh Toth | KTM
  4. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
  5. Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
  6. Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
  7. Ben Kelley | KTM
  8. Grant Baylor | GasGas
  9. Mike Witkowski | Yamaha
  10. Russell Bobbitt | KTM

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

