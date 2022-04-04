MXGP of Portugal Highlights, Results, & GoPro Videos
April 4, 2022 11:15am | by: Mitch Kendra
Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer
Video highlights by MXGP-TV/GoPro Motorsports
Over the weekend, gates dropped on the fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) at the MXGP of Portugal in Argentina. Here are the highlights from round four.
Qualifying
Highlights
Qualifying Results
MXGP of Portugal - MX2 QualifyingApril 3, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|25:27.663
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|25:30.792
|3.129
|GasGas
|3
|Kevin Horgmo
|25:33.356
|5.693
|Kawasaki
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|25:48.996
|21.333
|Husqvarna
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|25:49.925
|22.262
|Kawasaki
MXGP of Portugal - MXGP QualifyingApril 3, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|25:25.899
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Jorge Prado
|25:27.994
|2.095
|GasGas
|3
|Brian Bogers
|25:30.430
|4.531
|Husqvarna
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|25:36.700
|10.801
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|25:40.003
|14.104
|Yamaha
Motos
Highlights
MX2 Overall Results
MXGP of Portugal - MX2April 3, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|2 - 4
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|9 - 1
|Yamaha
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|8 - 3
|Kawasaki
MX2 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|174
|2
|Tom Vialle
|158
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|132
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|130
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|115
MXGP Overall Results
MXGP of Portugal - MXGPApril 3, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 2
|GasGas
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|2 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|7 - 5
|Husqvarna
MXGP Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|186
|2
|Jorge Prado
|165
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|144
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|124
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|109