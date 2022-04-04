Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

MXGP of Portugal Highlights, Results, & GoPro Videos

April 4, 2022 11:15am | by:
MXGP of Portugal Highlights, Results, & GoPro Videos

Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer

Video highlights by MXGP-TV/GoPro Motorsports

Over the weekend, gates dropped on the fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) at the MXGP of Portugal in Argentina. Here are the highlights from round four.

Qualifying

Highlights

Qualifying Results

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MX2 Qualifying

April 3, 2022
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jago Geerts 25:27.6630.000 Belgium Yamaha
2Mattia Guadagnini 25:30.7923.129 Italy GasGas
3Kevin Horgmo 25:33.3565.693 Norway Kawasaki
4Kay De Wolf 25:48.99621.333 Netherlands Husqvarna
5Mikkel Haarup 25:49.92522.262 Denmark Kawasaki
Full Results

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MXGP Qualifying

April 3, 2022
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Glenn Coldenhoff 25:25.8990.000 Netherlands Yamaha
2Jorge Prado 25:27.9942.095 Spain GasGas
3Brian Bogers 25:30.4304.531 Netherlands Husqvarna
4Pauls Jonass 25:36.70010.801 Latvia Husqvarna
5Jeremy Seewer 25:40.00314.104 Switzerland Yamaha
Full Results

Motos

Highlights

MX2 Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MX2

April 3, 2022
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 2 KTM
2Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark2 - 4 Kawasaki
3Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium9 - 1 Yamaha
4Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 6 Husqvarna
5Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway8 - 3 Kawasaki
Full Results

MX2 Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium174
2Tom Vialle France158
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark132
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany130
5Andrea Adamo Italy115
Full Standings

MXGP Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MXGP

April 3, 2022
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - 2 GasGas
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia3 - 1 Honda
3Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands2 - 4 Husqvarna
4Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands4 - 3 Yamaha
5Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia7 - 5 Husqvarna
Full Results

MXGP Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia186
2Jorge Prado Spain165
3Maxime Renaux France144
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland124
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands109
Full Standings

GoPro Videos

Tim Gajser | Qualifying Moto

Ruben Fernandez | Qualifying Moto

MX2

Jago Geerts | Moto 1

Jago Geerts | Moto 2

Mikkel Haarup | Moto 1

Mikkel Haarup | Moto 2

MXGP

Ruben Fernandez | Moto 1

Tim Gajser | Moto 1

Ruben Fernandez | Moto 2

Tim Gajser | Moto 2

