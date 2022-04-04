Tom Vialle: “I had a difficult Saturday, I crashed in the qualifying race and was 13th on the gate which was pretty far, and the start here is not super long. First race, in the first two laps it was a little bit slippery, but I managed to win the race and I was happy with this. Second race I had an ok start, the first lap was really good for me because I passed a lot of riders and went into the lead. Jago passed me and I was struggling for a few laps, but I was happy with the second position, Jago was riding quite good, and I didn’t want to take any risks to try to push to win the second race. Second GP win of the season and I’m happy about today.”

Mikkel Haarup: “We got the Fox Holeshot in the first race, and it was really nice, the first one of the season. And then I was leading for a couple of laps, but Tom passed me and I think actually it was pretty good to follow and see how it was, because it was a new situation for me, it was my first time out in front in MX2 and I learned a lot. We started to gain pace by the end of the race but didn’t manage to get the pass. But it was great, the best race for me so far this season and my career. And then second race, I made a mistake, didn’t get a good start but still managed to make some good passes and caught up to the top three guys but couldn’t find the flow to make the pass. But anyway, I was happy with my riding and the result, the best of my career so far.”

Jago Geerts: “I’m really happy about my riding today. In the first race, on the landing my handlebar slipped, and I had a pretty big crash so I needed to come from the back and still finished in ninth position, it was a little bit of damage control. And then in the second heat, I got a pretty good start and after a couple of laps found a good flow, managed to pass Tom and won the heat so, I’m really happy about my speed and the second race. I just need to try to do the same thing and keep working at it race-by-race.”

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer