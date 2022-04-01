Our man Phil Nicoletti will be back racing soon in the 250SX East Region Championship when it resumes next weekend in St. Louis. In the meantime, he's started outdoor testing for his Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha team. He'll be back on a 450 for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship! Also, he'll continue answering your questions.

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Phil,

Don't you think it's hilarious that the three riders known for way over the top aggressive riding are all taking each other out this year? During past supercross seasons I've bristled whenever I see [Malcolm] Stewart, [Jason] Anderson or [Justin] Barcia rely on a take out rather than speed or brains to make a pass, but this year they're doing it to each other. What a treat! Marvin Musquin should have Batman slapped Stewart for getting in his face, what Marvin did is exactly what Stewart is known for. Barcia would rather make sure everyone knows he's Bam Bam rather than ever race for a championship and Anderson finally gets a face full of karma for having done to him what he has done to others for so long, and now the #21 is no longer being in the championship hunt. This stuff is such a bonus, worth way more than the five bucks a month I pay Peacock!

Thanks,

Jim Parks

Yooo Jimmy,

I agree with all of that. Minus the part where Marv should have batman slapped Mookie. Only because that wouldn’t have turned out well for Marv! But I’m all for the bashing and banging. Makes it exciting. The goal for all those guys is to block/stuff a dude and get the fark out of dodge. But the way it has been going, they end up taking themselves out in the process. It does suck though when you have a guy behind you that has a tendency to go after your front fork lug and ankles more than another guy. There are plenty of guys that can pass perfectly fine without having to demolish someone. Tomac for instance, Webb is good with it, and Kenny when he is on point. If something does happen, and someone does get punted, or blasted off the track, there should be repercussions. I’m not talking about the AMA getting involved either. Our sport is gnarly as hell, and it gets turned into a chicken shit sport when someone speaks their mind to another rider, or sticks a visor in their face and “accidentally” blows out their goggle lens and then gets a penalty. Our sport is insane and it needs to have a hockey mentality! Arguing is fine! Quit making it so pussified! If a rider gets cleaned, and wants to push the guy, or give them a simple slap let it be. I’ll even bend a little bit. You know what? You can fine them, give them last gate pick, but DO NOT DQ them. I hate the DQing. This stuff makes for GREAT stories for years to come. Let’s not regulate it out of the sport.