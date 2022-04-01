Steve Matthes 💣 “I believe we’ll see [Christian] Craig to Rockstar Husky for 2023”
Despite a weekend off of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Racer X/PulpMX’s Steve Matthes reported some interesting silly season news last night—even while on vacation. Matthes stated in a tweet, “I believe we’ll see [Christian] Craig to Rockstar Husky for 2023” then clarified the reported deal will be in the premier class.
Yes, today is April Fool's Day, but this Craig deal Matthes is reporting is legitimate news that he has been able to confirm.
Matthes' bomb:
I should clarify this will be a 450 ride https://t.co/5d5e9nR5Bi— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) March 31, 2022
Craig was a long-time GEICO Honda rider before switching to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in 2021. He earned two main event wins and six total podiums wins in the first seven rounds of the championship and sat only eight points behind his teammate Colt Nichols before an ankle injury at the second to last round sidelined him for the remainder of the championship. He underwent surgery, returned to riding 17 days post-operation and then jumped to the 450 Class for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where he finished sixth in the standings.
2021 250SX East Region Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|210
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|181
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|177
|4
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|158
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|124
In May 2021, Craig signed a one-year deal to return to the Star Racing squad for 2022 to race the 250SX Class of supercross and the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, just as he did in 2021. After starting the 2022 250SX West Region championship off with two straight main event wins, the California native has four total main event wins this season and is the only 250SX West Region rider on the podium at all seven rounds so far. Craig (171 points) leads second-place Hunter Lawrence (145 points) by over a full race as he eyes his first professional title.
2022 250SX West Region Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|171
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|145
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|141
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|117
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|106
With the way the current rules are in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross rulebook, riders exceeding at least the points listed below for more than four years, that rider is ineligible to return to the 250SX class and must move to the premier class.
5.2 250SX East/West Championship Guidelines
D. Effective with the 2007 season points, riders earning at least 135 250SX Championship points in a nine-race season, 120 250SX Championship points in an eight-race season, or 105 250SX Championship points in a seven-race season, in four seasons of 250SX competition will be ineligible for the 250SX class.
Craig has yet to exceed the 250SX points limit—and the 2022 250SX West Region title would not change that as he could return to the division in 2023, but he has stated he wants to have a 450 ride. While Craig's two deals with Star Racing for 2021 and 2022 were both to race the 250SX Class of supercross and the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, usually premier class deals are strictly full-time 450cc races.
“No, that doesn’t change. I’m going to go to 450 either way,” Craig explained after winning the Oakland Supercross 250SX main event.
The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team currently has Malcolm Stewart (in the first year of a two-year deal) and Dean Wilson in the 450 Class.