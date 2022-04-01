Racerhead #13

Main image by Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

Happy April 1 and a blessed off-weekend in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After three full months of grinding every weekend for the 450 guys, as well as the series staff and industry support folks, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is parked for the weekend. As of last weekend’s Seattle race, we have two winning streaks happening that involve three different riders. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac has won the last five rounds in a row—tying the longest SX winning streak of his career. As a result, he now has a 54-point lead in the standings, which means slightly better than two races (unless you use “Matthes Maths,” which is Canadian). Tomac was in absolute control in Seattle, and while everyone else around continues to have off nights (Cooper Webb in Seattle) or worse (see Chase Sexton), he's clicking off the starts, the laps and the wins.

The other streak happening right now involves two riders, who just happen to be brothers and teammates. With Hunter Lawrence winning the Seattle 250 SX, the brothers Lawrence have now collectively won the last four rounds in a row, as Jett is on a three-race winning streak in the 250SX East Region after Daytona, Detroit, and Indianapolis. I don’t know if they celebrate April Fool’s Day Down Under or not, but I imagine everyone in the Lawrence house is having a good Friday.

And speaking of April 1, we kind of retired our annual April Fool’s jokes after a pretty good run (at least we thought so anyway) with 2004’s “Ricky Carmichael to race both classes this summer” followed by 2007’s “Stefan Everts is coming out of retirement and coming to America” and to a slighter lesser extent 2008’s “EPA banning tear-offs,” which caused some of the goggle guys a long day … but of course when jokes like that pretty much started coming true in some part of the world, we decided we should top right there. And good thing, too, because it would have been hard to outdo what we’re reading and hearing from Spain on this day of joking, or at least what we think we’re hearing….

Herlings y Cairoli en el AMA Motocross 2022

Shouted the headline of the breaking news on the Spanish site mx1onboard.com with a story on it written in Spanish, naturally.

No one here at Racer X speaks Spanish, but Señor Google does:

Jeffrey Herlings and Tony Cairoli appointed to AMA Motocross The Dutchman and the Italian have been interested, for different reasons that we will now explain to you, in running the AMA Motocross this season. Jeffrey Herlings and Antonio Cairoli could be on the starting grid for a new edition of the AMA Motocross, which starts on May 28 at Fox Raceway, California. The Dutchman has already missed three appointments in the MXGP World Championship, so defending the title of World Champion is presumed to be a very complicated undertaking. He is expected to be next week at Agueda’s Portuguese Grand Prix, but will already start many points behind current leader Tim Gajser. However, racing in the United States and fighting for the final victory is an option, albeit hypothetical, since KTM does not have a winning trick in the World Championship, an aspect that greatly conditions Herlings’ claims. However, at KTM USA they only have one rider in motocross, Aaron Plessinger, as Marvin Musquin is out of motocross contract and Cooper Webb is currently injured. For his part, Antonio Cairoli’s idea would be to race the AMA Motocross, get in shape and run as a rider for the Italian team in the Motocross of Nations, which this year will take place at the American Red Bud circuit.

The story wasn’t picked up by many motocross outlets, including ours, but we did get alerts from mainstream outlets like MSN.com and Motorcyclesports.net. Maybe it’s that headline verbiage “appointed” that might be something lost in translation. And we didn’t realize that Webb was injured currently either. We’ve literally heard nothing official, though Weege was in Italy last September for Cairoli’s retirement party and he did mention he would like to maybe try a couple of nationals, but after he didn’t line up for MXGP after Herlings got hurt, we figured that wasn’t going to happen either. Of course Herlings has been here before, and he had an amazing ride to win the Ironman National back in 2017, but he’s not said or posted anything that would make us think this is true. Besides, he’s got an all-time MXGP wins record to smash, and he’s only a couple away from doing that. I mean, this is April Fool’s Day, right?

There is racing this weekend in Portugal, as well as another winning streak to mention: Tim Gajser is taking a three-race streak into the fourth round of the ’22 FIM Motocross World Championship. The MXGP frontrunner has been perfect so far in Great Britain, Italy, and Argentina. He has lost a couple motos along the way but is 3-for-3 in overalls going into Sunday’s race. The MX2 class, on the other hand, has seen three different winners so far in Simon Laengenfelder, Jago Geerts, and Tom Vialle. Jason Thomas will have more on MXGP down farther, as he is in Portugal for the races and will be sitting in for some TV commentary with Paul Malin.

