What’s it like mentally when you’ve been trying to make it in, then all of a sudden you make two in a row?

Your mindset changes. It’s easy to come in and just be happy with racing in the night show. Then you start racing in the night shows and it's human nature that you want to get better. I know what I’m capable of doing, and I knew in the back of my head I could probably do a lot better than what I was doing. As I started racing with certain guys I was like, "Wow, I’m a lot closer than I thought." Before long you just start managing your expectations better. You start believing and saying, "Maybe finishing close to the main event, on the bubble, isn’t good enough. You deserve to be in the main." But I also try to be realistic because in our sport. If you start getting ahead of yourself you can start losing hope if you have a bad race or two. You feel like you’re doing badly, but the reality is, in our sport, especially supercross, you just have to ride the wave. When you’re doing good, don’t question it, keep the momentum going, and keep working hard to get better.

What was it like racing in the main when you finally got there?

I put pressure just on getting into the main event. I didn’t really worry too much about a result in the main. Once I was on the gate I actually felt pretty comfortable. It was like, "Okay, I made it to the main event, now I just need to go learn and get all the laps in." I just wanted to not crash, number one, and get all the laps in. I knew if I could just complete the whole race I was going to learn a lot. Indy, the first one, was really chaotic. There was a lot going on, and I was way in the back on the start. I’m not near the pace of the top guys and when you start getting lapped there’s a lot of chaos, but you’re still racing your own race, fighting for your spot, and trying to earn respect as well. It’s a tough balance.

What are your goals from here on out?

I want to try to qualify better at all the races. That gives me a better gate pick for my heat race and sets the tone for the day better. I’d also like to try to transfer straight from the heats. Obviously making a main event was a dream come true, and doing it again was great. I’d like to make all the main events, but I need to set small goals. Stuff like starting the day out better earlier and figuring out the track faster. Things like that will trend me in the right direction toward making more main events. As a privateer, getting into the main events looks good, and it’s what’s going to earn me more support going forward.