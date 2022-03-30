Scouting Moto Combine Returns for 2022 Season in Conjunction with Pro Motocross

The following press release is by MX Sports Pro Racing:

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—Following a successful debut of the program last season, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the continuation of its Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, for the 2022 campaign to facilitate the ongoing development of American motocross’ next generation of aspiring professional talent. The second year of the program will once again be implemented in conjunction with select rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and will expand to include a trio of invitational gatherings of pro prospects as part of the RedBud National, Ironman National, and season-ending Fox Raceway II National.

“If we want our future talent to succeed at the professional level of the sport and maintain the rich, dominant legacy of American motocross, we need to take matters into our own hands and provide our aspiring athletes with the proper guidance and tools to excel when they take that all-important next step into Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross,” explained Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “In working cohesively with our competing manufacturers, who share an equal, if not greater investment in the amateur level of the sport as we do as organizers, we collectively curated a structure that resulted in immediate success by providing invaluable insight and experience for these young athletes. A more refined Scouting Moto Combine will welcome an even deeper collection of talent in its second year and our commitment to continued growth of the program will allow it to become an integral part of every athlete’s path to the professional level.”