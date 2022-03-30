The 2022 Seattle Supercross provided us with a seemingly rare holeshot-to-flag victory for Eli Tomac but it really wasn't all that rare when you look back on it. Tomac extended his championship lead while Jason Anderson reassumed second place by himself after Justin Barcia had a big crash in the main event. Chase Sexton also had a rough crash in qualifying that was one of the weirder crashes we've seen in some time.

In the 250SX class, Michael Mosiman tried the bump and run technique only to suffer a rear brake failure. Christian Craig was initially unhappy with the move Mosiman put on him for the race lead but later explained he was fine with the move. We take a look at all that and more on this week's edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

