Results Archive
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Seattle Race Examination

March 30, 2022 3:00pm | by:

The 2022 Seattle Supercross provided us with a seemingly rare holeshot-to-flag victory for Eli Tomac but it really wasn't all that rare when you look back on it. Tomac extended his championship lead while Jason Anderson reassumed second place by himself after Justin Barcia had a big crash in the main event. Chase Sexton also had a rough crash in qualifying that was one of the weirder crashes we've seen in some time.

In the 250SX class, Michael Mosiman tried the bump and run technique only to suffer a rear brake failure. Christian Craig was initially unhappy with the move Mosiman put on him for the race lead but later explained he was fine with the move. We take a look at all that and more on this week's edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

