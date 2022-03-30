We’re back! After Jason Weigandt “some people” tried to bring OBS down, we stood up and fought the powers that be! Observations is back to its old glory, and many, many people are saying they’re happy about this.

[Editor’s note: We tried and failed with last week’s experiment. -- Weege]

Round 12 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series took place in Seattle and while the racing on the track wasn’t great, there’s still plenty to talk about regarding the series and more.

We’re going to keep it shorter this week people, after 12 straight weeks of observing the crap out of Monster Energy AMA Supercross we need a bit of a break and we’re taking one. By the time you read this, I’ll be down in Cabo relaxing and not thinking about supercross at all.

Please enjoy this column responsibly.

Seriously, I think the question needs to be asked. Is Eli Tomac better than ever? Science says no rider is better than ever at 29 years of age, but this might be possible. If he wins the 450MX title again this year, there will be no doubt he’s better than any other Eli we’ve seen. Have we seen the old 15th to 1stEli Tomac SX races this year? No, because he hasn’t made mistakes/gotten garbage starts that put him back to 15th in the first place. The worst we saw was at the Minny [Minneapolis] Supercross where he went down with his teammate early on and took sixth.

ET won his fifth in a row in Seattle and looked amazing doing it. He was greasing the 4-3-3 with ease and every time he went for it, he did it easily. If he didn’t have it, no worries- he just jumped onto the tabletop. It was a tour de force performance for ET3 and he’s got an almost two race lead in the championship right now. The jury is still out on whether this is the best Tomac ever but it’s possible. And that’s amazing.