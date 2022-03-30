First Look: Polisport's Next-Gen Handguards
Founded in 1978 by CEO Pedro Araújo, the Polisport Group has been focused on innovation customer service across the globe. And while they’ve expanded into areas as wide-ranging as automotive parts and even baby carriers, its roots and passion remain in two-wheeled racing. From those early days of making custom mudguards in the garage to today’s global dominance, Polisport’s commitment to quality has never wavered, and their components are found on the bikes of top pros in every racing discipline.
Polisport’s latest innovation comes in the form of three cutting-edge new handguards.
MX FLOW
The MX FLOW’s large plastic guard ensures optimal protection for your hands and your master cylinder. The universal handlebar fits on external diameter bars from 22–28mm (0.87–1.1”), twinwall and fatbar. With dual material construction and a vented design for airflow, they’re tough and cool all at once. Two mounting systems are available—a lever mounting system for specifics brands and models, as well as a universal mounting system—both included in the box.
BULLIT
The BULLIT hand guards feature different styling but all the benefits of Polisport’s newest handguard generation. The large plastic guard provides maximum protection for both hands and master cylinder, and the universal handlebar fits on external diameter bars from 22–28mm (0.87–1.1”), twinwall and fatbar. Dual material construction + vented design for airflow provide excellent cooling and durability. Two mounting systems are available—a lever mounting system for specifics brands and models, as well as a universal mounting system—both included in the box.
MX AIR
Polisport’s new MX AIR has the most ventilation in this range for the absolute maximum airflow when riding. With a unique venting pattern and modern design, it stands out on the gate. Adjustable horizontally in two different positions and 11 different color combinations, it features a new universal upper handlebar mounting system and fits on external diameter 22–28mm (0.87-1.1”) - twinwall and fatbar bars and can be mounted with a #8 hex socket key.
Quick and easy to install, it provides ample protection for your hands and master cylinder.
Check out Polisport's new handguards, along with their full range of moto products, at polisport.com.