FIM North America Continental Motocross Championship Heads to U.S. & Canada

The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and FIM North America are excited to partner together and announce the FIM North America Continental Motocross Championship; a series of two events in 2022 that will allow riders to compete in Canada and the United States. The first event will be held on September 10 and 11 at Moto Park in Chatsworth, Ontario Canada, and the second event will be held on October 1 and 2 at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Riders will be able race both events with the hopes of earning FIM North America Continental Championship honors. The intent of this championship is to give racers from Canada and the United States a unique opportunity to compete against each other for championship honors, and with events in both the United States and Canada, racers contesting both events have the opportunity to race on foreign and home soil.

"This event gives riders the opportunity to compete in a prestigious FIM North America Championship,” said Carl Bastedo, founder of MotoPark. “Competing against riders from both countries will be sure to create friendships and rivalries which will translate into better results in the future from both countries.”