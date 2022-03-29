Results Archive
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Full Schedule

FIM North America Continental Motocross Championship Heads to U.S. & Canada

March 29, 2022 2:50pm | by:
The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and FIM North America are excited to partner together and announce the FIM North America Continental Motocross Championship; a series of two events in 2022 that will allow riders to compete in Canada and the United States. The first event will be held on September 10 and 11 at Moto Park in Chatsworth, Ontario Canada, and the second event will be held on October 1 and 2 at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Riders will be able race both events with the hopes of earning FIM North America Continental Championship honors. The intent of this championship is to give racers from Canada and the United States a unique opportunity to compete against each other for championship honors, and with events in both the United States and Canada, racers contesting both events have the opportunity to race on foreign and home soil.

"This event gives riders the opportunity to compete in a prestigious FIM North America Championship,” said Carl Bastedo, founder of MotoPark. “Competing against riders from both countries will be sure to create friendships and rivalries which will translate into better results in the future from both countries.”

The event will take place at High Point on October 1-2, 2022 in conjunction with the PAMX Pennsylvania State Championship.
The event will take place at High Point on October 1-2, 2022 in conjunction with the PAMX Pennsylvania State Championship.

Championship classes will include Supermini, 250 A, Open A, 250 B, Open B, 250 A/B All Star, Open A/B All Star, Vet 30+, Senior 40+ and Women. Additional Support Classes will be available at both events. The High Point event will utilize classes from the PAMX series which will be racing in conjunction with the event, and likewise MotoPark will offer support classes similar to the PAMX series.

“This promises to be a unique opportunity for Canadian and American riders to compete head-to-head.” said MX Sports’ Jared Bolton. “It’s been common to see professional racers from the United States racing the Canadian series, and vice-versa, but it’s rare to see this happen in amateur racing. The goal here is to open up opportunities for riders to not only compete for championship honors but visit new locations and meet new people along the way!”

For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on FacebookTwitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.

