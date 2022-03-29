The following press release is from Husqvarna Motorcycles:

Following such a superb start to the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing suffered a setback at the most recent stop in Argentina. Kay De Wolf was running a brilliant third in the championship standings when he crashed out of the first race and his teammate, Roan Van De Moosdijk, had shown similar potential aboard his steed.

With the Grand Prix of Portugal, the fourth round, on the horizon, Kay De Wolf is eager to pick up where he left off and put his FC 250 back inside of the top five. Cleared of any broken bones last week, de Wolf eased into things by riding his mountain bike over the weekend and will get back on his bike on Wednesday. The goal is for him to be on the starting line at this weekend's Portuguese event.

Roan Van De Moosdijk has not been quite as fortunate—the shoulder that he injured at the second stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship was made worse in his Argentina crash and required surgery. A successful operation was performed late last week. Unfortunately, he is also nursing a broken collarbone and fractured left wrist that will not need surgery.

Husqvarna Factory Racing wishes Roan well in his recovery and hopes to see Kay back out on track as soon as possible.

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager):