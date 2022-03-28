Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

March 28, 2022 9:00am
by:

Monster energy ama supercross

Round 12 (of 17) — Seattle Supercross — Lumen Field —

Seattle, Washington

250SX West Region (seventh round)

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Main Event

March 26, 2022
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 19 Laps0:49.365 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Christian Craig +01.4300:49.199 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Michael Mosiman +11.3050:49.011 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
4Jo Shimoda +16.9480:50.051 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Vince Friese +28.0200:50.504 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF250R
6Garrett Marchbanks +33.3760:49.891 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
7Chris Blose +44.3910:50.957 Phoenix, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F
8Jalek Swoll +44.9370:50.877 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
9Robbie Wageman +58.8480:51.692 Newhall, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Derek Kelley 18 Laps0:51.701 Riverside, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence Align Media
The 2022 Seattle Supercross 250SX podium: Hunter Lawrence (center, first), Christian Craig (left, second), and Michael Mosiman (right, third).

450SX

Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

March 26, 2022
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 26 Laps0:47.931 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Jason Anderson +08.6150:48.755 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3Marvin Musquin +10.0940:48.983 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Malcolm Stewart +22.7230:48.879 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Justin Barcia +26.6570:48.365 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
6Cooper Webb
+29.4440:49.756 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Dean Wilson 25 Laps0:50.093 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
8Justin Bogle +22.6210:50.725 Cushing, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
9Mitchell Oldenburg +28.7370:50.135 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF450R
10Brandon Hartranft +30.1880:51.173 Brick, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac Align Media
The 2022 Seattle Supercross 450SX podium: Eli Tomac (center, first), Jason Anderson (left, second), and Marvin Musquin (right, third).

Championship Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States171
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia145
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States141
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States117
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan106
6Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States94
7Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States93
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States90
9Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States83
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States79
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States281
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States227
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States222
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States221
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States208
6Marvin Musquin La Reole France206
7Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States183
8Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom151
9Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France141
10Ken Roczen
Mattstedt Germany133
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States114
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States87
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil81
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States78
7Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States68
8Stilez Robertson
Bakersfield, CA United States67
9Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States58
10Jace Owen Mattoon, IL United States55
Full Standings

grand national cross country (gncc) series

Round 4 (of 13) — Tiger Run GCC — Big Buck Farm — Union, South Carolina

Overall

GNCC

Tiger Run - XC2 Pro Race

March 26, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 03:08:58.439 Australia Kawasaki
2Ruy Barbosa 03:09:40.779 Chile Honda
3Angus Riordan 03:11:27.979 Woodland, CA United States KTM
4Benjamin Herrera 03:12:18.690 Chile Kawasaki
5Thorn Devlin 03:13:18.660 Tamaqua, PA United States Husqvarna
6Liam Draper 03:13:36.307 Auckland New Zealand KTM
7Jack Edmondson 03:13:41.812 Waynesburg, PA United States Husqvarna
8Simon J Johnson 03:15:38.798 Bennington, VT United States KTM
9Mason Semmens 03:17:55.890 Australia KTM
10Cody J Barnes 03:19:29.519 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
Ben Kelley
Ben Kelley Ken Hill
The Tiger Run GNCC overall podium: Ben Kelley (center, first place on KTM), Jordan Ashburn (right, second place on Husqvarna), and Trevor Bollinger (left, third place on Husqvarna). Ken Hill

XC3

GNCC

Tiger Run - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 26, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:15:00.399 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:22:27.096 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Hunter Neuwirth 03:22:49.500 Plantation, FL United States KTM
4Shawn Myers Jr 03:26:25.078 Rimersburgh, PA United States Yamaha
5Dakoda Devore 03:01:21.330 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
6Brenden J Poling 03:01:36.936 Grafton, WV United States Husqvarna
7Max Fernandez 03:03:22.618 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
8Zachary Gareis 03:07:42.937 Mars, PA United States Yamaha
9Dominick Morse 03:07:44.093 Newark Valley, NY United States Husqvarna
10Jake Froman 02:45:21.100 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Tiger Run - WXC Race

March 26, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Korie Steede 01:47:10.850 Beloit, OH United States KTM
2Brandy Richards 01:47:15.358 KTM
3Tayla Jones 01:47:28.859 Yass Australia Husqvarna
4Shelby A Turner 01:52:42.718 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 01:58:17.299 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
6Marina Cancro 02:02:47.772 Huntington, NY United States Yamaha
7Eden Netelkos 02:03:14.494 Sudbury, VT United States Honda
8Kayla Oneill 02:03:16.710 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
9Sheryl B Hunter 02:04:46.679 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
10Rachael Archer 02:06:05.270 New Zealand Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States120
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States82
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States70
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States64
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia56
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States54
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States48
8Ruy Barbosa Chile42
9Josep Garcia Spain37
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States32
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States97
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia96
3Ruy Barbosa Chile74
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States61
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States58
6Benjamin Herrera Chile57
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States54
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States51
9Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States44
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States41
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States105
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States82
3Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States81
4Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States64
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States62
6Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States60
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States59
8Shawn Myers Jr Rimersburgh, PA United States45
9Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States43
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States41
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia97
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States97
3Rachael Archer New Zealand96
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada72
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States63
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States52
7Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States46
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States43
9Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States43
10Eden Netelkos Sudbury, VT United States41
Full Standings

Penrite ProMX Championship (Australia)

Round 1 — Wonthaggi

MX1

MX2

MX3

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 3 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium137
2Tom Vialle France111
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany110
4Mikkel Haarup Denmark92
5Andrea Adamo Italy85
6Mattia Guadagnini Italy81
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands78
8Kevin Horgmo Norway78
9Stephen Rubini France69
10Isak Gifting Sweden67
Full Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia141
2Maxime Renaux France124
3Jorge Prado Spain118
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland94
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium76
6Ruben Fernandez Spain74
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark73
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands71
9Jed Beaton Australia58
10Alberto Forato Italy58
Full Standings

EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Rick Elzinga Netherlands43
2Cornelius Toendel Norway39
3Haakon Osterhagen Norway38
4Meico Vettik Estonia33
5Oriol Oliver Spain32
6Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia31
7Camden McLellan South Africa28
8Mike Gwerder Switzerland26
9Quentin Marc Prugnieres France23
10David Braceras Spain22
Full Standings

WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands47
2Lynn Valk Netherlands47
3Martine Hughes Norway36
4Amandine Verstappen Belgium34
5Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands33
6Courtney Duncan New Zealand32
7Sara Andersen Denmark26
8Larissa Papenmeier Germany25
9Malou Jakobsen Denmark23
10Giorgia Blasigh Italy21
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 4 (of 8)

Pro Standings

progressive American Flat Track

Through Round 2 (of 17) 

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Pro Standings

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1 (of 10)

Overall Results

  1. Steward Baylor | Yamaha
  2. Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
  3. Josh Toth | KTM
  4. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
  5. Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
  6. Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
  7. Ben Kelley | KTM
  8. Grant Baylor | GasGas
  9. Mike Witkowski | Yamaha
  10. Russell Bobbitt | KTM

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

The May 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now