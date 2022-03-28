Seattle Supercross Highlights & Results
March 28, 2022 10:15am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video: NBC Motorsports
Highlights from round 12 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
And check out the results and standings for both 250SX West Region and 450SX championships below.
250SX West Region
Supercross
Seattle - 250SX West Main EventMarch 26, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|19 Laps
|0:49.365
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christian Craig
|+01.430
|0:49.199
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|+11.305
|0:49.011
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|+16.948
|0:50.051
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Vince Friese
|+28.020
|0:50.504
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|81
450SX
Supercross
Seattle - 450SX Main EventMarch 26, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|26 Laps
|0:47.931
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|+08.615
|0:48.755
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+10.094
|0:48.983
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|+22.723
|0:48.879
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Justin Barcia
|+26.657
|0:48.365
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|281
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|227
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|222
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|221
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208