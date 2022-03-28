Results Archive
Seattle Supercross Highlights & Results

March 28, 2022 10:15am | by:

Video: NBC Motorsports 

Highlights from round 12 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

And check out the results and standings for both 250SX West Region and 450SX championships below.

250SX West Region

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Main Event

March 26, 2022
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 19 Laps0:49.365 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Christian Craig +01.4300:49.199 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Michael Mosiman +11.3050:49.011 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
4Jo Shimoda +16.9480:50.051 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Vince Friese +28.0200:50.504 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States114
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States87
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil81
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

March 26, 2022
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 26 Laps0:47.931 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Jason Anderson +08.6150:48.755 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3Marvin Musquin +10.0940:48.983 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Malcolm Stewart +22.7230:48.879 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Justin Barcia +26.6570:48.365 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States281
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States227
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States222
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States221
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States208
Full Standings

