Can you elaborate on those things? Is it bike stuff, physical stuff?

Just bits and pieces. Little technique things, little stuff like that. Weaknesses, obviously whoops, and just a few other things. We did work on the bike, so I feel like we just got a few percent better all around.

You started the west coast kind of unexpectedly. Was that a chance to get into the motorcycle a little bit more and just find some things without that pressure of the season?

Yes and no. It was good because we had Jett racing [250SX East], obviously. So, we found some stuff, like a few engine things. I over-jumped everything on press day by like five or ten meters because it was way faster than my practice bike. So that was good. Just learning a few things off of what they found with Jett.

Hunter, you’re racing Christian Craig every week. He’s leading the points. Jett Lawrence is your brother. He’s leading the points in the east. If you have to pick one of them, who wins the showdown?

Jett. Are you going to pick someone else that’s not your blood? Obviously, you’re going to pick blood.

Christian, are you okay with that?

Christian Craig: That’s fine.

Hunter: If his brother was racing, he’d say the exact same thing.

Christian: Exactly.

Hunter, it seemed like you negated Christian’s strength tonight by picking up the speed in the whoops. You struggled throughout the day, and then during the main he was able to catch up to you but then you were able to gap. Explain your race tonight and how you were able to pick up that speed in the whoops. We were grafting all day, to be honest with you. Every session we were chasing the track, chasing the bike. We were making changes every session. It was kind of like a little nervous in-between. Not nervous, but you’re kind of making a decision not knowing what it’s going to do, so it’s a little nervous not knowing the outcome. So, we had to have a lot of faith in the team. We all worked really well and felt really good for the night show.

Did you see him use that right side of the whoops at all? Did you know that was his faster line where he was making up all that time on you?

No. I knew my line maybe wasn’t the best, but I knew how it would react to my bike. It may not have been the fastest, but I was thinking, if I can just be the most consistent line, that would be my line through there.