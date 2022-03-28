Results Archive
Supercross
Indy
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Full Schedule

Godspeed, Jaroslav Falta (1951-2022)

March 28, 2022 10:55am | by:
Jaroslav Falta, the legendary Czech racer of the 1970s, has passed away. Winner of the 1974 Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum aboard a Czech-made CZ motorcycle, Falta used to campaign the old Inter-Am Series here in the U.S., as well as the FIM 250cc World Championships. He’s best known for having had the ’74 title taken from him after a group of Russian riders tried to block and then knock him off the track at the series finale in Switzerland, only to later be penalized one minute for jumping the starting gate, which cost him the title he thought he won. Falta was 71 years old and still participating in vintage motocross events. He passed away suddenly from a heart attack. Godspeed, Jaroslav Falta.

For more check out MXlarge.com's report on Falta’s passing by Geoff Meyer.

Below is a photo gallery from the Racer X Archives.

