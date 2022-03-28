Godspeed, Jaroslav Falta (1951-2022)

Jaroslav Falta, the legendary Czech racer of the 1970s, has passed away. Winner of the 1974 Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum aboard a Czech-made CZ motorcycle, Falta used to campaign the old Inter-Am Series here in the U.S., as well as the FIM 250cc World Championships. He’s best known for having had the ’74 title taken from him after a group of Russian riders tried to block and then knock him off the track at the series finale in Switzerland, only to later be penalized one minute for jumping the starting gate, which cost him the title he thought he won. Falta was 71 years old and still participating in vintage motocross events. He passed away suddenly from a heart attack. Godspeed, Jaroslav Falta.

For more check out MXlarge.com's report on Falta’s passing by Geoff Meyer.

Below is a photo gallery from the Racer X Archives.