Supercross
Indy
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Seattle

March 28, 2022 10:10am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Get your Seattle Supercross talk right here. Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join host Steve Matthes to talk about another dominating win by Eli Tomac, a Hunter Lawrence win, we also get into whether or not bikes should be slowed down, and more.

Listen to the Seattle Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player, or the embed player below.

