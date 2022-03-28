Can-Am Will Return To Motorcycle Market With Electric Bikes

News popped up over the weekend than Can-Am, a pioneering brand during the growth of motocross in the 1970s, would return to the two-wheeled market soon with a new series of electric-powered motorcycles. Little is known about the bikes besides a PR with few details and a shadowy image showing a few bikes. However from what we can tell the new line will include street bikes and off-road recreation machines, but not a full-competition motocross-type bike.

Can-Am as a brand stopped producing motorcycles in 1987, but its parent company, BRP, is still very active in the powersports market with Can-Am ATVs, side-by-sides, Ski Doo snowmobiles, Sea Doo watercraft and more.

As a motorcycle brand, Can-Am experienced great success in the 1970s, including taking the 1974 AMA Supercross Championship with Jimmy Ellis.

The announcement of these electric motorcycles is timed to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary. The company says the complete lineup of bikes will be available in 2024.