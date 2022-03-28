Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger battled back from his sixth place start on lap one to round out the podium with a third overall. Bollinger, who had been plagued with a knee injury in 2020 and the beginning of 2021, had not been on the podium since the 2019 season and is now looking to be back to where he was before missing that year of racing.

Landing just off the podium in fourth, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong was battling back-and-forth for the duration of the race. DeLong would drop back to fifth on lap three, but he would dig deep and make his way back into fourth and continue to hold that position until the checkered flag flew.

“Today was a tough day,” Delong said in a team release. “I had a decent start and made my way into third for a bit around the halfway point but I’ve been sick all week and that sickness kind of caught up with me out there. About two hours in, I started to feel it. I just kind of hung on and did what I could. I came out of here with some solid points and a decent finish, so I’m happy. I’ll try to get better and see if we can get back on the box for next race.”

Rounding out the top five in XC1 was South Carolina’s own, Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing-backed racer Grant Baylor. Baylor would alternate between sixth and fifth for the first half of the race, but as the white flag flew Baylor would hold onto that fifth place in the XC1 Pro class until he crossed the finish line. Cobequid Mountain Sports/GASGAS Canada’s Tyler Medaglia came through to earn sixth in XC1, his second top-10 finish of the season. Medaglia continues to improve in the series and did again throughout this past weekend’s three-hour race as he started the day off in eighth place.

“It was a good race,” Bollinger said in a Husqvarna statement. “Once I made it into third, I was kind of by myself. Those boys got ahead and put like a minute on us and I pretty much managed that gap. I cut it down one time later in the race but I just don’t think I had enough to catch Jordan. This podium feels good, it’s been a long road to get here from where I was. I’ve done a lot better than third but I think this tops it all after everything I’ve been through. Missing a year of racing, you don’t realize how much you lose. I’m just thankful to be back where I was. Thanks to everyone who had my back."