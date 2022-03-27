Through the middle part of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Eli Tomac has been nearly flawless. The Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing rider had won four straight 450SX main events entering the 12th round on Saturday night in Seattle, Washington, and had also watched his championship points lead balloon out to a nearly insurmountable advantage. With the championship picture taking such a dramatic turn, a lot of focused has switched to Tomac’s pursuit of some history in the record books.

After his win last weekend in Indianapolis, Tomac sat fifth all time in 450SX victories with 43 but was just one behind Chad Reed’s mark of 44 wins. With the roll Tomac has been on, it seemed inevitable that he would catch Reed’s tally, but the opportunity came quickly, and Seattle would be Tomac’s first opportunity to equal the Australian for fourth all time.

When the gates dropped in the main event, Tomac rocketed out to the holeshot and early lead. Tomac has not been known to be a great starter throughout his career, but they have been very solid in 2022 and it seems the confidence he’s carrying into the racing each week is helping him off the gate.

Once things settled in and Tomac led around a train of Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, and Malcolm Stewart, the front five essentially held their ground for a significant portion of the race. Tomac withstood some early pressure from Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia in the first half of the main event, but a large crash for Barcia around the halfway point spelled the end of any close challengers.

Once Barcia’s crash happened, Tomac found himself with more than a 10 second advantage on Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson who assumed second place. The racetrack was technical with a few large options in the rhythm lanes, but that didn’t deter Tomac from continuing to go 4-3-3 in the second rhythm lane and bust the technical triple onto the table out of the first corner as well.

All in all, it was a rather simple race for Tomac who controlled it from the front from the gate drop and eventually cruised to his fifth straight win of 2022. Win #44 was now his and a tie for fourth all-time has arrived for the Colorado native. A jubilant Tomac was excited at the record-equaling win after the race.

“My main focus was putting the hammer down,” said Tomac. “Justin was putting the pressure on me there those first few laps and we were putting on a heater pace and I just kept going and was really good that first part. Once he made that mistake, I had a big gap. It was tough. It was like, ‘Alright, let’s focus. This track is breaking down a lot.’ These past few tracks have been very gnarly to get through those 20 minutes. So, I was focusing on being mistake free and it’s unbelievable what we’ve been able to do.”