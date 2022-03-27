Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Indy
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
GNCC
Tiger Run
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Karma Police and Appreciating Greatness: Weege Show Seattle

March 27, 2022 2:20pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits for Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Seattle, Washington. It was a chaotic day with some practice drama between Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton and eventually a huge crash for Sexton, and a nail-biting 250 main event....but then Eli Tomac just absolutely destroyed everyone in the 450s. Sometimes you just have to tip your visor to Eli! The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com and Race Tech's Gold Valves. Plusher. Better bottoming resistance. More traction. Made in the USA! Check it out.

