Race Day Feed: Seattle

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for the 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Welcome to what's now called Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads back to the west coast for the first time in several weeks. In the 450 class, Eli Tomac has pulled away from the competition in points, boasting nearly a two-race lead over competition that has crashed away a lot of points in recent weeks. Most of that competition is still here and healthy, though, so tonight's race win would still appear up for grabs. Tomac is sitting on a four-race win streak at the moment.