Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Seattle

Race Day Feed Seattle

March 26, 2022 2:20pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for the 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Welcome to what's now called Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads back to the west coast for the first time in several weeks. In the 450 class, Eli Tomac has pulled away from the competition in points, boasting nearly a two-race lead over competition that has crashed away a lot of points in recent weeks. Most of that competition is still here and healthy, though, so tonight's race win would still appear up for grabs. Tomac is sitting on a four-race win streak at the moment.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States255
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States204
3Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States204
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States202
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States191
Full Standings

The 250SX West division is back in action with Christian Craig, Tomac's teammate with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, holding a 28 point lead. Michael Mosiman and Hunter Lawrence sit one point apart from each other in second and third. Four races remain in 250SX West.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
Full Standings

There is, of course, a threat of rain today in Seattle. We heard it rained while they were building the track earlier this week, which complicates things. So far the track looks dry, as if they expect it to have to absorb some rain later. As usual we have a disagreement on the track design. Steve Matthes says the track looks tamed down and the jumps look a little low, but Jason Thomas says it looks normal. Did they build it lower and less steep expecting it to get soft and rutted? Matthes says yes, JT says no, and the world keeps spinning because they don't agree. 

Read Now
May 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now