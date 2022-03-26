Race Day Feed: Seattle

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for the 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Welcome to what's now called Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads back to the west coast for the first time in several weeks. In the 450 class, Eli Tomac has pulled away from the competition in points, boasting nearly a two-race lead over competition that has crashed away a lot of points in recent weeks. Most of that competition is still here and healthy, though, so tonight's race win would still appear up for grabs. Tomac is sitting on a four-race win streak at the moment.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|204
|3
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|204
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|202
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|191
The 250SX West division is back in action with Christian Craig, Tomac's teammate with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, holding a 28 point lead. Michael Mosiman and Hunter Lawrence sit one point apart from each other in second and third. Four races remain in 250SX West.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
There is, of course, a threat of rain today in Seattle. We heard it rained while they were building the track earlier this week, which complicates things. So far the track looks dry, as if they expect it to have to absorb some rain later. As usual we have a disagreement on the track design. Steve Matthes says the track looks tamed down and the jumps look a little low, but Jason Thomas says it looks normal. Did they build it lower and less steep expecting it to get soft and rutted? Matthes says yes, JT says no, and the world keeps spinning because they don't agree.