Frontier Justice

Aggressive the riding has been a common theme this season. Most recently sparks flew between Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson after Barcia threw an aggressive pass on Anderson, which resulted in Anderson hitting the dirt. Barcia went on to take second (he was later docked three points and $3000 for his move), his best result of the year, while Anderson took sixth. We’ve watched a revolving door of riders making contact this year, led by the Anderson/Barcia/Malcolm Stewart trio. We believe all three of these riders want to put this stuff behind them and avoid further crashes, fines and penalties (Barcia was already on probation which is why he took a penalty, and Anderson is on probation as well). They might not have intent, but the close competition this year has left everyone looking for an edge and exploiting all openings. It might come back again in Seattle.–Aaron Hansel

Question (Kind of) Answered

Last week in this column we wondered if Eli Tomac, with his huge points lead, might be tempted to ride conservatively in an effort to maintain a healthy championship picture. Well, he definitely wasn’t going for it in his heat race, and he wasn’t as aggressive in the main as we’ve seen him in the past, but it seems pretty safe to say he’s got a healthy appetite for wins. In Indianapolis he didn’t need to pass Barcia for the lead, Anderson was several positions back, but he went by the #51 anyway, which can occasionally prove treacherous. Look for Tomac go be going for his fifth win in a row in Seattle. –Hansel