Hi Phil,

I know this past weekend’s race was tough one for you after missing the main event. Since you are older and a veteran of the sport are you able to handle the bad days better and just put it behind you? If not, what does A-Mart say to you so he doesn’t have to come bail you out?

Regards,

Nick D

Nick D,

FFFFFFFFFFFFF**********KKKKK NO, I can’t handle that shit. You think anyone can handle that shit okay? It was a damn nightmare. Especially when I was building through the weeks, getting a little better and better going 10-9-8-7-DN F’ing Q!!!! The worst part about it is seeing the guys just ride around in the main. That’s the part that hurt me the worst. But that is what it is. It was just a shit day all together. Veteran or rookie, the shit stings. But it’s done and dusted. Only one to blame is myself and I accept full responsibility. I wish I could blame someone else, but I can’t. Well, I’ll put a little blame on some of the kamikazes that just send into the first corner for no reason. Put me up on the chalk board for not making a main with Garrett Marchbanks and Alex “Troll” Martin. It happens to the best of us. Just sucks there is no race for us this weekend to redeem my self. I have to let it sit and stew for a few weeks. FML. Not taking it well.