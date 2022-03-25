Main image is from the 2019 Seattle Supercross, photo by Rich Shepherd.

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you on a very busy Friday. The Seattle Supercross is tomorrow night, which means a return to the 250SX West Region. Last Saturday night's Indianapolis SX will be hard to top. We saw some drama (see Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson), some excellent race craft (Jett Lawrence going from last to first in his heat race), and another Eli Tomac win—his 43rd career win has him one behind Chad Reed on the all-time wins list, and if things keep going like this he should pass Reed soon and tie him with a second AMA Supercross Championship. And we also saw another excellent crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium, which you may recall was the first race canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. (Two years later, hopefully we're almost done with even talking about the whole pandemic.)

Tomorrow night Tomac can tie his personal best for consecutive wins in SX—five in a row, back in 2017 when he won Toronto, Daytona, Indianapolis, Detroit, and St. Louis on the trot. He was finally beaten by Marvin Musquin in Seattle, the same Marvin Musquin who can still finish on the podium, as he proved just last weekend. Yet Tomac did not win that title—Ryan Dungey did. That's because Eli started that season going 5-6-8 in the opening three rounds, and then tripped badly at Arlington with a 15th. Meanwhile, Red Bull KTM's Dungey just get putting in the podium rides.

Eli still hasn't has that "bad night" that's haunted him for much of his career—that 22nd at the '18 Anaheim opener, or that 12th at Arlington '19, or that 13th in the '21 Houston opener. But he doesn't have a Ryan Dungey chasing him either, as his primary competition—Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart—have all been inconsistent for one reason or another. Tomac may, however, be riding better (or at least smarter) than ever, which explains his 51-point lead. He's managed to stay above all of the bar-banging going on around him, as he hasn't been Barcia'd or even Friese'd by any of the usual suspects. That doesn't mean it's not going to happen; it just means it hasn't happened yet.

The same could almost be said for Jett Lawrence in the 250SX East Region, with the exception of a steady chaser in Cameron McAdoo, as well as the occasional uh-oh moment, like tangling in the air with Austin Forkner in Arlington. Lawrence was once again patient and calm under pressure from McAdoo, and continues to gain fans with every new stadium he goes to, just as he did at Ford Field in Detroit and Daytona International Speedway. Now he gets to go into a short break riding a three-race winning streak.

So we turn our attention to Seattle, and to Jason Weigandt....