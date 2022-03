Kris Keefer and mechanic Cameron Callaghan take a deep dive into Alex Martin’s 2022 Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha YZ450F race bike. The duo talks about A-Mart’s suspension settings, his Luxon triple clamps, his rider triangle (bars, seat, and foot pegs), tires, and more. Hear Keefer and Callaghan discuss how the teams adjusts this machine for 5’4” Martin to get him as comfortable as possible.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

GALLERY