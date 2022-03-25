Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round 12 of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Seattle Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Seattle Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen in the embeded player below.

The Indianapolis Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Cullin Park (10th)| 52 points

450SX Class

Fredrik Noren (14th) | 52 points

Tristan Lane (17th) | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!