Kevin Schwantz Named Grand Marshal of 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and 1993 500cc World Champion Kevin Schwantz has been named Grand Marshal for the 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days event July 22-24 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the preeminent — and longest-running — vintage motorcycle event in the country, with over 40,000 attendees each year enjoying off-road and road racing, bike shows, AMA Hall of Fame exhibits, camping, Laps For History on the legendary Mid-Ohio circuit and, of course, the country’s largest motorcycle swap meet.

Schwantz, who was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999, began riding at a young age and soon became a club-racing phenom — which launched him into a factory ride with the Yoshimura-Suzuki team in 1985 at just 21 years of age.

Schwantz won three AMA Superbike nationals that year and would win many more in the coming three years before heading to Europe in 1989 to contest the 500cc Grand Prix wars. Schwantz won the 500cc championship in 1993, and retired just two years later, his legacy of 25 GP wins, 21 lap records, 29 pole positions — along with his daring and dynamic personality on and off the bike — cemented in motorsports history forever.