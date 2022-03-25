The 12 round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 26, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This will be the seventh 250SX West Region round of the season and the first race in Seattle since March 2019.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock TV. USA Today and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 12th-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.

The fourth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Union, South Carolina at Big Buck Farm. The Tiger Run GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume with the fourth round at the MXGP of Portugal on April 3.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross