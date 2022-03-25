Results Archive
How to Watch: Seattle Supercross and Tiger Run GNCC

How to Watch Seattle Supercross and Tiger Run GNCC

March 25, 2022 10:30am
by:

The 12 round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 26, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This will be the seventh 250SX West Region round of the season and the first race in Seattle since March 2019.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock TV. USA Today and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 12th-round night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.

The fourth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Union, South Carolina at Big Buck Farm. The Tiger Run GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume with the fourth round at the MXGP of Portugal on April 3.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States255
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States204
3Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States204
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States202
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States191
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States90
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States57
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States54
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States48
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States43
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States90
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia66
3Ruy Barbosa Chile49
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States45
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States44
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States80
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States61
3Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States52
4Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States51
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States51
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand85
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia76
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States67
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada54
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States47
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX Team Guide

2022 250SX West Region Team Guide

2022 250SX East Region Team Guide

Seattle Supercross

Seattle Supercross Race Center

Seattle Supercross Injury Report

Seattle Supercross 450SX Entry List

Seattle Supercross 250SX West Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Tiger Run GNCC

Tiger Run GNCC Race Center

Tiger Run GNCC Starting Rows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lumen Field
800 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union, SC 29335

Pro Quads — Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes — Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Seattle Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for Tiger Run GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 Seattle Supercross layout.
The 2022 Seattle Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2022 Tiger Run GNCC layout.
The 2022 Tiger Run GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Seattle Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, March 26, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Seattle, Washington.

The 2022 Seattle Supercross race day schedule.
The 2022 Seattle Supercross race day schedule. AMA

Grand National Cross Country Series

Tiger Run GNCC | Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Union, South Carolina.

Saturday, March 26

6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m.50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m.50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m.Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m.Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m.Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Bike Registration - all classes
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.eMTB Registration
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
4:30 p.m.Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
5:30 p.m.ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m.Gates Close

Sunday, March 27

6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

