Main image is from 2019, by Jeff Kardas

For the first time since 2019, Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads back to the Pacific Northwest. Seattle’s Lumen Field is always one of the most volatile venues on the calendar due to the region’s unpredictable spring weather. We have had more than a few muddy Seattle events and may yet again in 2022. Not only do we have weather to contend with, Seattle’s soil is some of the trickiest of the season. It’s lack of consistency wreaks havoc on traction and ruts abound by main event time. Further, riders coming from the southeast (see: most) must fly across the entirety of the continent, leaving them stiff and jet lagged upon arrival. This race asks more from riders than the typical weekend and the results often bear out who can adapt and who can’t.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start for this year’s Seattle rendition spans the length of Lumen Field. It bends into a long, left 180-degree turn and immediately into a long rhythm section. Riders will want to triple onto a tabletop but that could be dependent on the build of the first single. If it’s too small for a triple, they will double and then could be set up for a 4-3-3 down the rest of the rhythm section. Seattle’s dirt is notorious for deterioration so watch for this section to be dynamic.

After a netted 180, a similar rhythm section fires back the opposite direction. The fastest way to attack this will be to seat-bounce triple onto the tabletop, step off over the next single, and then go 3-3 into the next corner. That option might be too difficult for the 250SX riders on a rutty track but that’s the fastest option available.