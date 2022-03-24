Results Archive
Injury Report: Seattle

Injury Report Seattle

March 24, 2022 5:30pm
by:

This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Seattle. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out

Comment: Anstie is back riding after breaking two ribs and collapsing a lung in Minneapolis. He’s healing up well, but still needs a couple more weeks. He’s out for the Seattle.

Justin Brayton – Head | Out

Comment: Crashed during qualifying in Indianapolis and hit his head. He’s in concussion protocol, and said early Thursday he is out for the 12th round.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss hurt his collarbone and ankle before the season. He plans on returning to racing in St. Louis.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.

Adam Enticknap – Back | Out

Comment: Enticknap will return to action in St. Louis after missing several races with a fractured C7 vertebrae.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis missed Indianapolis after coming up short on a jump in Detroit and hurting his wrist. There aren’t any fractures, but it’s extremely sore. He’ll also miss Seattle.

Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Hill is out due to fractures to his hip and pelvis sustained during qualifying at A3.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: There is no timetable on Martin’s return after he suffered broken T6 and T7 vertebrae in Minneapolis.

Shane McElrath – Head | Out

Comment: McElrath went down during qualifying in Indianapolis and hit his head. He tried to ride Thursday and concluded he wasn’t where he needed to be yet. He’s out for the weekend.

Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F.
Shane McElrath KTM 450 SX-F. Align Media

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger is currently sidelined after breaking his arm while practicing roughly one month ago.

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Robin has been riding with torn ligaments in his shoulder and hasn’t been able to perform at the level he expects from himself. He’s decided to take some time off to heal and is out for Seattle.

Ken Roczen – Health | Out

Comment: Ongoing health issues prompted Ken Roczen to put a hold on his season. He’s out for Seattle and is currently working on getting back to 100 percent before he races a dirt bike again.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: A torn ACL will not permit Savatgy to return to supercross in 2022.

250SX WEST REGION

The 250SX West Region resumes after over five weeks off due to the 250SX East Region Championship starting. Read our 250SX West Region refresher for storylines and stats ahead of the seventh 250SX West Region round.

Mitchell Falk – Back | Out

Comment: Falk is out for the season due to a bulging disc that’s pressing against his sciatic nerve.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | Out

Comment: Hammaker has another week of recovery before he gets back on the bike. When he does, he and the team will assess whether or not he’ll return for any of the final supercross rounds in 2022.

Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out

Comment: Masterpool told us he was feeling good riding supercross and was hoping to return to late this season after hurting his wrist, but the decision was made for him to wait and come out strong for the beginning of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Carson Mumford – Shoulder | In

Comment: Mumford crashed in Glendale and sustained a small tear in his labrum in his left shoulder. He posted on Instagram “Ready to get back racing this weekend @supercrosslive 💪🏻” and is in for the seventh round.

Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford Align Media

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz just got back on the bike a week ago after breaking the top of his humerus. He’s out for Seattle.

Jo Shimoda – Leg | In

Comment: Shimoda is ready to go after he sustained a foot injury at A3.

Richard Taylor – Arm | Out

Comment: Taylor crashed during practice at A3 and broke his arm. He got the pins out last week and is planning on being ready for Denver.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.

RJ Wageman – Wrist | Out

Comment: Wageman suffered a broken wrist in Arlington and is out for the immediate future.

250SX EAST REGION

The 250SX East Region will resume in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 16.

TJ Albright – Wrist

Comment: Albright broke his wrist in Indianapolis but hopes to return before the season ends.

Ramy Alves – Concussion

Comment: Alves hopes to return to action in St. Louis after sustaining a concussion in Arlington.

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: Cooper will miss supercross with a broken foot. He recently had the pins removed and his hopeful to be able to race Pro Motocross .

Izaih Clark – Ankle

Comment: Clark is out with a broken ankle.

Ryder Floyd – Foot

Comment: Floyd is out with broken metatarsals.

Austin Forkner – Collarbone

Comment: Depending on his recovery, there’s a chance Forkner might return for the last few 250SX East races.

Austin Forkner
Austin Forkner Align Media

Jonah Geistler – Leg

Comment: Geistler is out with a broken tibia and fibula.

Jace Kessler – Wrist

Comment: Kessler broke his wrist in Arlington and is likely out for the supercross season.

Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis

Comment: Kilroy is out for the supercross season due to a fractured pelvis and femur sustained in Indianapolis. He said on Instagram he hopes to "get healthy and come back stronger for outdoors."

Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee

Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and fractured his tibia and broke his kneecap. It’s unknown when he’ll return.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder

Comment: Martin is out for the supercross season due to problems with his left labrum.

Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin

Brock Papi – Collarbone

Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone sustained in Indianapolis.

Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs

Comment: Peters hopes to return to racing in St. Louis after breaking his hand and ribs.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist

Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Comment: Robertson hurt his wrist while practicing before Indianapolis. The team homes to know more about when he might return by next week.

Hunter Sayles – Ribs

Comment: Sayles is out with a punctured lung and eight broken ribs.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee

Comment: Schock is out for the supercross season after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.

Max Vohland – Shoulder and Collarbone

Comment: After cracking his collarbone in Minneapolis, Vohland was expecting to return in Indiana but was not ready to race yet.

