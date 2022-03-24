Keep Portland weird is what they say. Seattle’s neighbor to the south has its own culture, for sure, but Seattle itself beats to its own drum when it comes to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The soil and the weather in the open-air Lumen Field plays a big factor, as does the fact that the race usually takes place closer to the end of the championship, when points are more critical than ever and tension and drama ramp up accordingly. We’ve seen Seattle serve as the championship-decider in 250SX West many times, including a showdown in the mud between Andrew Short and Grant Langston one year (advantage Langston) and a block pass duel between Eli Tomac and Dean Wilson that arguably set the course of their careers to follow (Wilson ran into Tomac, Tomac got him back and put Wilson on the ground, resulting in a shoulder injury. Wilson has dealt with injury after injury since then).

Chad Reed has seen multiple 450SX title bids evaporate in first turn crashes and bad nights in Seattle. Ryan Villopoto got his first 450SX win at this building and began an assault on the class from there. Big things go down in this stadium.

The dirt bikes last took to Seattle in 2019, and as we looked through the archives, we noted plenty of weird things. So much has changed that it feels like a decade since this race, but it was merely three years ago.