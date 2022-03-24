2nd | #29 Michael Mosiman | GasGas | 120 points

1 main event win | 3 main event podium finishes

Mosiman picked up his maiden win as a professional at the San Diego Supercross when he held off Hunter Lawrence for the race win. Mosiman’s Glendale Supercross was hindered by a few crashes and mistakes (ninth overall after 10-2-15 finishes) but he rebounded with a third at the Anaheim 3 Supercross to end the first West Coast swing on a high note. He is riding better than ever (more speed and better fitness) and looks to get more podiums and possible win(s) before the season is over. The trouble has been a few crashes that prevented him from being closer in points.

3rd | #96 Hunter Lawrence | Honda | 119 points

1 main event win | 5 main event podium finishes

The older Lawrence brother claimed the Glendale Supercross overall win and sat second to Craig in points. After the first five rounds, only he and Craig could boast of a podium finish at each round. However, a crash and DNF (18th officially) at the Anaheim 3 Supercross allowed Mosiman to jump Lawrence in the standings. Lawrence went from pressuring Craig in the series to over a full race behind in points. And no, he will not be racing 450SX, he is trolling you all on social media.

4th | #62 Vince Friese | Honda | 99 points

1 main event podium finish

Friese clicked off several holeshots and has led laps in his return to the 250SX class for the first time in several years. He also picked up his second career podium finish with a second place at the Anaheim 2 Supercross—over seven years after earning his maiden podium finish in 2014. He returned to the 450SX Class for the middle East Coast rounds but will be back on the small-bore bike in Washington.