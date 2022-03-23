You could easily make the argument that Jason Anderson should have been no worse than second place at any given round so far through the first 11 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2022. In fact, that argument has circulated in bench racing circles in press boxes across the country on race days this season. Of course, there are plenty of variables in racing and there is no magic formula that can account for them all, which is why top shelf talents, such as Anderson, will always have nights in which the results don’t reflect their ability. Let’s take a look at some of Anderson’s standout moments from this season.

Anaheim 1

Anderson was strong at the opener, and after making his way forward found himself in a battle for second with Justin Barcia. You know what happened next—Barcia took Anderson wide in a left-hander, Anderson went down, and just like that, what should have been a runner-up ride turned into a tenth. Hey, at least Anderson recouped some of that bonus money when Barcia bought some Team Fried gear afterward.