Crazy. What’s the transportation situation like? Are you driving to the races? Marsh you can take this one.

Weltin: Yeah, we drove together to Indy in my van. Josh took the majority of the drive and I ordered pizza for us. I plan on driving to the rest… with the exception of maybe Utah I’ll try and throw my bike on a rig. But unfortunately, my budget for two riders ran out after Indy. I can’t sustain for the full season. Just was hoping to jumpstart the JO56 program.

That’s all good. So how did the weekend go? We will get to results in a second. First of all, what was it like pitting together and stuff? Was it a help to have you guys working together or was it a lot of moving parts?

Osby: I think it worked out really well. Even though it’s on his own, Marshal runs a great program. We pretty much just came up with a game plan each day for how we wanted to attack it and what work needed to be done to the bikes. Obviously, things always come up and change the plan a little bit but for the most part, it was smooth sailing from the time we took off headed for Indy.

How did it go compared to a normal race for you on your own, Marsh?

Weltin: I had so much fun. I was cheering for Josh in quali, honestly hoping that he was faster than me! There wasn’t a competitive environment... just tried to keep each other in a good head space and have fun all day. Our bikes held up great. And we had two good friends as our mechanics, so the vibes were good all day.

Yeah, I was gonna ask about mechanics! Who did you have?

Osby: Marshal had a Michigan native friend, and I had my brother-in-law.

Is the mechanic thing basically dudes volunteering to help out?

Weltin: Yeah, I’ve had a few different guys help. All good friends and guys I grew up racing with in Michigan. The support has honestly been unreal. Can’t be more thankful. It’s humbling.

Okay so…did Phil [Nicoletti] threaten to kill either or both or you? Careful, Osby! That LCQ was tight.

Osby: Nothing out of Phil! Well, he did say I f$#&ed him in the second turn in the LCQ but that was it.

Weltin: I did have a goal to beat Phil once this year. Glad I could check that box!

What did it feel like to make the main?

Osby: It was just a big relief, honestly. I laugh when I see things like, “Osby made his first main of the season,” because wondering if I’m going to make the main shouldn’t even be a thing for me! I think there will be a time down the road where I can talk about why I was struggling but for now I’m just thankful that under different circumstances I was able to make it in.

Weltin: It’s funny how people forget he was SIXTH in the championship last year. Josh is a great rider and I’m glad we could work together to get back on track.