Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Latest OTOR: Talking Points from MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

March 23, 2022 10:00am | by:
Adam Wheeler has his monthly On-Track Off-Road magazine that covers AMA Supercross and Motocross, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), MotoGP, and more. The format has changed from a PDF magazine to online-based articles, but the content is still accessible. For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.

Read his recap from round three: talking points from the Grand Prix of Argentina and a look at how riders feel—and are re-adapting—to the renewed two-day MXGP format. Plus, the usual excellent photography from Ray Archer.

Wheeler, one of our MXGP insiders, is also providing us his post-race thoughts and intel alongside Lewis Phillips via our MGXP Review Show Podcasts.

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

