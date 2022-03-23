We all saw privateers Deven Raper and Alex Ray get into a shoving/wrestling match on Saturday night at the Indianapolis Supercross. It was pretty good—maybe the highlight for some people! Both of these guys are long-time friends, and it was pretty funny to see them let their emotions get the better of them. Both riders were disqualified by the AMA for their actions, and we had them both on the PulpMX Show this past Monday to talk about the incident and more, alongside of co-hosts Travis Preston and Wil Hahn. Listen to episode #498 of the PulpMX Show in full on YouTube.

If you want to own a piece of SX history, both riders have signed the jerseys they were wearing in the incident and are auctioning them off to help get some money out of the night.

Later, RotoMoto will have Theodore “Bubba” Pauli’s side of the story, as he accidently barreled directly into Ray as he was trying to get up!

Here’s the transcript of the chat we had:

Racer X Online: Alex, you made a lot of people’s top ten list for the weekend, and you didn’t even make the main.

Alex Ray: It was kind of good and bad, honestly. Whenever you’re in the heat of the moment, you’re in that race mode. There’s sometimes when you get heated.

You both were the big talk of the race. I thought the fight was awesome, but I like the fact that Bubba Pauli plowed into A-Ray doing 60 miles an hour. That was my favorite part. Hey, Bubba, there’s two dudes laying on the track. Maybe look ahead.

Deven Raper: I think he might have saw an opportunity there to take a couple more people out.

Just right into A-Ray’s nuts. A-Ray, take us through this, before we go into Deven’s side of the story.

Ray: Okay. So, pretty much we were second heat race in the 450 class. The track was breaking down super quick. It was I think the first lap or so. I was right next to A-Mart going through the whoops. He was on the left-hand side. I was in the middle, where that three-four rhythm section… I don't think any of us were doing it. He cut down and then I cut down a little bit inside of him. My front wheel misses the rut, but the rear wheel sort of catches the rut and it sort of draws me up. I lose all my momentum going up the double. It shoots me a little bit sideways, and I cased the jump and came kind of to a complete stop. By that point, Deven is just in the back of me. He lands on my back, and then that’s whenever you see both of us… And then obviously, Bubba Pauli, here he comes, just wide open, straight into my nut sack.

Raper: I just seen Checkerz [Chris Riesenberg] has a video of it. Someone from the stands posted it on his Snapchat. You can see the full deal from the front view.

A-Ray, you get up and Bubba Pauli just…

Ray: Dude, the first thing I freaking see, is just a Kawi 450. Pretty much the thing plows me. I’m underneath the bike. I’m like, what the f**k just happened? That’s pretty much what I said. Bubba Pauli said, “There’s no flaggers! There’s no flaggers!” All right, whatever. Then I get up obviously, and then Deven is just freaking yelling in my face. I don’t even know what he was saying. I obviously seen red because he was yelling at me. I’m like, “What the f**k, dude? You landed on my back. Why are you pissed at me?” Obviously, that was all she wrote then because I got pissed. I shoved him and then he dropped his bike. I thought about it all Sunday, my flight home, the whole thing. He had to have been right on my back whenever we did the double. He probably had nowhere to go. I can see his point of view where he was pissed. A lot of it was on me. I made the mistake. He landed on me, and I started the fight with the shove.