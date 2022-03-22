For better or worse, Steve Matthes has been sending us his Observations column since the late aughts. It means so much to him that when we asked him when he started it (which was actually for the old Racer X Canada site) he couldn’t remember—he says probably 2007 or 2008. Since then Matthes has been providing unfiltered views and opinions from the races for over a dozen years. Then he added podcasts to his repertoire, then the PulpMX show, then more podcasts…basically, if you want to know what Steve, a former factory mechanic, thinks, there are many outlets.

We don’t want the sun to set on the Observations legacy (again for better or worse). We do want to format it for the current day, though, so we have now given Steve a strict word count so we can fit his thoughts into one social media post. It’s Observations in bite-size form.

But if you still want it on the website, old school, here we are. Matthes' (shorter) Observations from the Indianapolis Supercross are below.

ET: Man, with a huge points lead it seemed Tomac was just happy to take a podium. His comp wanted to give it to him, though. First Anderson and then Barcia just said, “Here, have the win Eli” and he took it. A solid, steady fourth-straight win.