GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: State of the Industry

Exhaust Podcast State of the Industry

March 22, 2022 1:00pm
by:

Bruce Stjernstrom is one of the most knowledgeable and respected industry heavies around, spanning several stints at the top of Kawasaki's racing operations. From the earliest days of Kawasaki Team Green in the 1980s through working with Emig, Carmichael, Stewart, Villopoto, and more, Bruce has seen it all, and he's one of the more unfiltered and outspoken racing execs in the paddock. In this podcast, Jason Weigandt chats with Bruce, now Kawasaki's director of racing, about Jason Anderson's rejuvenation, Eli Tomac's departure, the narrative that Kawasaki doesn't allow the riders to change the bike, as well as the overall state of the industry.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, and OnTrack School.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the video player below.

