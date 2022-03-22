If you watched the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross—or own a social media account—you probably saw the mid-race fight between Alex Ray and Deven Raper following a collision between the two in the second heat race. They were getting up, but then Theodore “Bubba” Pauli accidentally ran over Ray’s bike and into Ray himself. Then Raper and Ray exchange words and get into a brawl. If you live under a rock, you can watch it below.