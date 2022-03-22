eBay Auction For Alex Ray & Deven Raper Race And Fight Worn Indy Jerseys
If you watched the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross—or own a social media account—you probably saw the mid-race fight between Alex Ray and Deven Raper following a collision between the two in the second heat race. They were getting up, but then Theodore “Bubba” Pauli accidentally ran over Ray’s bike and into Ray himself. Then Raper and Ray exchange words and get into a brawl. If you live under a rock, you can watch it below.
Ray and Raper were both disqualified and were not allowed to lineup for the 450SX LCQ. They called into the PulpMX Show last night to share their thoughts on the incident. RotoMoto got hold of Pauli to get his perspective, which you can check out below.
Well now you can own a piece of history! Ray and Raper both are auctioning their jerseys off on eBay.
"Own a part of SX history with the race worn O'Neal jerseys that Alex Ray and Deven Raper wore in Indianapolis when they got in a fight during the heat race and go DQ'd. These are the actual jerseys signed by both riders! All proceeds go to the riders to recoup the money they lost by throwing punches. "