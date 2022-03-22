Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Full Schedule

eBay Auction For Alex Ray & Deven Raper Race And Fight Worn Indy Jerseys

March 22, 2022 2:00pm | by:
eBay Auction For Alex Ray & Deven Raper Race And Fight Worn Indy Jerseys

If you watched the 2022 Indianapolis Supercross—or own a social media account—you probably saw the mid-race fight between Alex Ray and Deven Raper following a collision between the two in the second heat race. They were getting up, but then Theodore “Bubba” Pauli accidentally ran over Ray’s bike and into Ray himself. Then Raper and Ray exchange words and get into a brawl. If you live under a rock, you can watch it below.

Ray and Raper were both disqualified and were not allowed to lineup for the 450SX LCQ. They called into the PulpMX Show last night to share their thoughts on the incident. RotoMoto got hold of Pauli to get his perspective, which you can check out below.

Well now you can own a piece of history! Ray and Raper both are auctioning their jerseys off on eBay.

"Own a part of SX history with the race worn O'Neal jerseys that Alex Ray and Deven Raper wore in Indianapolis when they got in a fight during the heat race and go DQ'd. These are the actual jerseys signed by both riders! All proceeds go to the riders to recoup the money they lost by throwing punches. "

Bid on the Raper/Ray jerseys now!

  • Deven Raper
  • Alex Ray

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now