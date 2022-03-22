Back to what you were saying just then, there’s a lot more fight left in the tank for you. This is a one-year deal, supercross only with Red Bull KTM. Are there any discussions on what’s going to happen next year? If you got offered another spot for supercross next year, would you take it, or are you thinking about doing something else?

No, I love what I do. This year is definitely different because I have a supercross-only contract. That’s what I got offered by KTM, and I took it. I’m 100 percent in it right now and trying my best. Getting on the podium is really good tonight. I’m showing the speed. I was able to fight until the end. So, I still have a lot in me. It’s a new year with a new bike as well. So, those conditions it’s pretty much the first time we’re riding on those conditions. We had Minneapolis, but this is a unique one. Maybe Seattle will be kind of like that, but there’s no other races like Indy. So, that was a good test. To be honest, there were some areas of the track where I didn’t feel too comfortable, but others where, compared to other riders, I could see and feel that it was easier with my bike than the other guys. So, we have definitely a potential with this bike. We’ll keep working on it.

Midway through that race you looked like you were making your way towards the front. You had some lines figured out. Your jump line through the whoops looked like it was working good but then these guys found something different. Did you just get caught up in the lapped riders and lose the tow? Or did you sort of drop that pace towards the end?

That’s a good question. I was right there. To be honest, it was a lot of fun to be in that fight. I was actually close to Eli at one point. When he got Justin, obviously he ran away and then I was charging and trying to pass Justin. Like you said, after that towards the end, I lost a little bit. I don't know if it was a little bit of lappers, a little bit of mistakes. A little bit of everything, I think. Through the whoops, a little bit slower maybe and then that rhythm after the whoops I decided to go double instead of triple in. I didn’t want to throw it away. I kept charging. I think it was pretty quick to still go double instead of three in. But I lost a little bit at the end. I really knew Malcolm or anybody else was close to me behind, and I didn’t want to look back. I kept charging. At the end on the last lap, I actually looked back, and no one was behind. It was a good race. Not enough to charge and pass into second, but I’m happy with overall the whole main. It was a good charge. Like I said, I owned my third place tonight.