Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 21, 2022 9:45am
by:

Monster energy ama supercross

Round 11 (of 17) — Indianapolis Supercross — Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

250SX East Region (fifth round)

Supercross

Indy (Indianapolis) - 250SX East Main Event

March 19, 2022
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 21 Laps0:44.925 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Cameron McAdoo +05.9450:44.691 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3R.J. Hampshire +34.9060:46.259 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
4Pierce Brown +35.3040:46.032 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
5Mitchell Oldenburg +38.9150:46.643 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
6Enzo Lopes 20 Laps0:46.740 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
7Kyle Chisholm +08.9380:46.877 Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
8Jordon Smith +22.9370:47.153 Belmont, NC United States Honda CRF250R
9Jace Owen +24.8860:46.625 Mattoon, IL United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Cullin Park +26.3020:47.792 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Align Media
The 2022 Indianapolis Supercross 250SX podium: Jett Lawrence (center, first), Cameron McAdoo (left, second), and RJ Hampshire (right, third).
The 2022 Indianapolis Supercross 250SX podium: Jett Lawrence (center, first), Cameron McAdoo (left, second), and RJ Hampshire (right, third).

450SX

Note: Justin Barcia retains his second-place finish but received a three-point penalty in the championship and a $3,000 fine for his move on Jason Anderson.

Supercross

Indy (Indianapolis) - 450SX Main Event

March 19, 2022
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 27 Laps0:43.760 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Justin Barcia +01.3220:43.979 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
3Marvin Musquin +05.3590:44.047 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Chase Sexton
+09.6350:44.094 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Cooper Webb
+10.1200:44.241 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
6Jason Anderson
+44.0290:43.876 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7Dean Wilson 26 Laps0:45.535 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
8Malcolm Stewart +24.7370:44.284 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
9Vince Friese 25 Laps0:46.059 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF450R
10Ryan Breece +14.8180:46.430 Coeur D' Alene, ID United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac Align Media
The 2022 Indianapolis Supercross 450SX podium: Eli Tomac (center, first), Justin Barcia (left, second), and Marvin Musquin (right, third).
The 2022 Indianapolis Supercross 450SX podium: Eli Tomac (center, first), Justin Barcia (left, second), and Marvin Musquin (right, third).

Championship Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States114
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States87
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil81
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States78
7Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States68
8Stilez Robertson
Bakersfield, CA United States67
9Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States58
10Jace Owen Mattoon, IL United States55
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States255
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States204
3Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States204
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States202
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States191
6Marvin Musquin La Reole France185
7Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States183
8Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France141
9Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom135
10Ken Roczen
Mattstedt Germany133
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States81
7Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States80
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States73
9Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States73
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States63
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 3 (of 20) — MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina — Villa La Angostura — Neuquen, Argentina

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MX2

March 20, 2022
Villa La Angostura
Neuquen Argentina
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France2 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 2 Yamaha
3Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark4 - 3 Kawasaki
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy3 - 4 GasGas
5Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom6 - 9 KTM
6Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France8 - 8 Honda
7Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy11 - 6 GasGas
8Jeremy Sydow Jeremy Sydow Germany Germany10 - 7 KTM
9Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany13 - 5 GasGas
10Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway5 - 13 Kawasaki
Full Results
Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle MXGP

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MXGP

March 20, 2022
Villa La Angostura
Neuquen Argentina
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 1 Honda
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 2 Yamaha
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain4 - 4 GasGas
4Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 5 Husqvarna
5Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands8 - 6 Yamaha
6Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium7 - 7 Beta
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain15 - 3 Honda
8Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia Australia10 - 8 Honda
9Jordi Tixier Jordi Tixier France France9 - 9 KTM
10Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland3 - 23 Yamaha
Full Results
Tim Gajser
Tim Gajser Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium162
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany132
3Tom Vialle France111
4Mikkel Haarup Denmark106
5Andrea Adamo Italy105
6Kay De Wolf Netherlands96
7Mattia Guadagnini Italy93
8Kevin Horgmo Norway91
9Isak Gifting Sweden83
10Stephen Rubini France80
Full Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia141
2Maxime Renaux France124
3Jorge Prado Spain118
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland94
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium76
6Ruben Fernandez Spain74
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark73
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands71
9Jed Beaton Australia58
10Alberto Forato Italy58
Full Standings

EMX250

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Rick Elzinga Netherlands68
2Haakon Osterhagen Norway56
3Cornelius Toendel Norway53
4Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia51
5Oriol Oliver Spain48
6David Braceras Spain44
7Meico Vettik Estonia44
8Camden McLellan South Africa43
9Mike Gwerder Switzerland38
10Quentin Marc Prugnieres France36
Full Standings

WMX

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Lynn Valk Netherlands72
2Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands69
3Courtney Duncan New Zealand52
4Amandine Verstappen Belgium52
5Martine Hughes Norway52
6Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands48
7Sara Andersen Denmark38
8Malou Jakobsen Denmark36
9Giorgia Blasigh Italy35
10Larissa Papenmeier Germany35
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 4 (of 8) — Boswell Farm Sprint Enduro — Boswell Farm — Greensboro, Georgia

Overall Results

  1. Josh Toth | KTM
  2. Layne Michael | Yamaha
  3. Cody Barnes | Honda
  4. Liam Draper | KTM
  5. Angus Riordan | KTM
  6. Thorn Devlin | Husqvarna
  7. Simon Johnson | KTM
  8. Gavin Simon | Husqvarna
  9. Cole Forbes | KTM
  10. Neil Enman | GasGas
Josh Toth
Josh Toth Shan Moore

Pro Standings

progressive American Flat Track

Round 2 (of 17) — Texas Half-Mile — Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Texas

SuperTwins

Jared Mees
Jared Mees American Flat Track

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 5 (of 5) – GP Germany II — Riesa, Germany

Prestige Event Classification

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 51pts
3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 48pts…

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 6:58.865
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:26.159
3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:39.039…

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:06.884
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:17.514
3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:27.321…

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:02.484
2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:20.357
3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:27.154…

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) Future7Media/Husqvarna Images

Final Championship Standings

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 321pts
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 232pts
3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 229pts
4. Diogo Vieira (GAS GAS) 147pts
5. Tim Apolle (Beta) 141pts

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) Future7Media/Husqvarna Images
The 2022 championship top three: Billy Bolt (center, first on Husqvarna), Jonny Walker (left, second on Beta), and Colton Haaker (right, third on Husqvarna).
The 2022 championship top three: Billy Bolt (center, first on Husqvarna), Jonny Walker (left, second on Beta), and Colton Haaker (right, third on Husqvarna). Future7Media/Husqvarna Images

grand national cross country (gncc) series

Through Round 3 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States90
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States57
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States54
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States48
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States43
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States43
7Lyndon Snodgrass Australia38
8Josep Garcia Spain37
9Ruy Barbosa Chile27
10Josh Strang Inverell Australia25
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States90
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia66
3Ruy Barbosa Chile49
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States45
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States44
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States40
7Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States40
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States40
9Benjamin Herrera Chile39
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States38
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States80
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States61
3Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States52
4Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States51
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States51
6Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States46
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States44
8Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States41
9Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States33
10Zachary Gareis Mars, PA United States28
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand85
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia76
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States67
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada54
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States47
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States46
7Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States40
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States33
9Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States30
10Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States29
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 3 (of 8)

Pro Standings

450 Pro

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1 (of 10)

Overall Results

  1. Steward Baylor | Yamaha
  2. Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
  3. Josh Toth | KTM
  4. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
  5. Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
  6. Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
  7. Ben Kelley | KTM
  8. Grant Baylor | GasGas
  9. Mike Witkowski | Yamaha
  10. Russell Bobbitt | KTM

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam SunderlandDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

