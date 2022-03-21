Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac just keeps on winning. He now has four-straight victories at the top of the 450 class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and a giant 51 point lead. With that kind of gap, Eli can play it a little safer, and indeed it looked like he was picking his spots on Saturday night at Indy, where the track was soft and rutted as always. He stayed in the lead group and held off attacks from Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart, then the race came to him, especially after Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson came together and Anderson crashed. Tomac later got around Barcia, then survived his own mistakes on the final two laps to hold onto a narrow victory.

It was chaotic and a little crazy, but Eli is handling it all with a sense of cool and control this year. He addressed it in the post-race press conference.

Eli, track question. I just went and walked it. I know you guys did, too. What was it like in real time as it was changing? Those opening laps, they fixed a lot of it. You guys were flying, and then it just went and it went and it went. What was it like for you about halfway to the checkered?

Eli Tomac: It was just good, old Indy. It’s one of those tracks where you can still do the rhythms, but it’s just sketchy, especially towards the end there. The whoops always go away. You’re trying to do the triples or the quad over the on/off. I dragged my pegs in there. That was the worst peg drag for me was actually on the quad over the on/off. That’s just the way this place is. You come here and you expect it.

How about the whoops swap there at the end?

Oh, yeah. At the very end. Started dancing. I just got out of the rut. Wheel was going back and forth, bouncing on the side. Then I totally almost threw it away on the last lap. Missed the double across that start line area. I’m like, I’m going to blow it. That’s the way this track is. It just can come up and get you at any second.